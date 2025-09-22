Friends, family remember teen shot, killed by federal agent in Aliquippa as questions remain

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Family, friends and neighbors gathered on Sunday afternoon to remember 18-year-old Kendric Curtis, who was fatally shot Thursday.

While honoring his life, many also called on Pennsylvania State Police to release more details about his death.

“He was really my baby, he was really everything to me,” one person said during the emotional vigil.

Others shared heartfelt memories of Curtis.

One person recalled, “He was teaching younger kids God.”

Another added, “He was so happy about senior year. He would come home every day, ‘Sissy, guess what I did today? Sissy, guess what I got on this paper today?’”

Curtis was described by many who knew him as a kind and respectful young man.

On Sunday, dozens of people marched from the city building to Linmar Terrace apartments, holding signs and chanting for justice.

They want more transparency about what happened the night Curtis died.

Brandi Fisher, founder of the Alliance for Police Accountability, took part in the march.

“I think it was very powerful because of the number of people that stood up and came out,” Fisher said. “If there’s a video that shows that you were justified, why not make that public or let the family know? This mother needs the opportunity to bury her son knowing why he died.”

Authorities say Curtis fired a gun at federal law enforcement officers as he ran from them on Thursday night.

Sources told Channel 11 that the agent who shot Curtis is part of an undercover task force led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), in the area investigating guns and violence in Aliquippa.

Community leaders are also pushing for more answers.

Tim Stevens, a local activist, sent a letter to Pennsylvania State Police requesting a full timeline of the shooting and other key details.

“One way or the other, we will get justice,” a community member said.

At this time, Curtis’ family has not announced funeral arrangements.

