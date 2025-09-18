High school student shot by federal agent in Beaver County, sources say

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A person was shot by a federal agent in Beaver County, sources say.

Beaver County emergency dispatchers say emergency crews were called to Waugaman Street in Aliquippa at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said one person was flown to a hospital from the scene.

Multiple sources tell Channel 11 the victim is a high school senior. They are in critical condition.

