High school student shot by federal agent in Beaver County, sources say

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A person was shot by a federal agent in Beaver County, sources say.
Beaver County emergency dispatchers say emergency crews were called to Waugaman Street in Aliquippa at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Investigators said one person was flown to a hospital from the scene.
Multiple sources tell Channel 11 the victim is a high school senior. They are in critical condition.
