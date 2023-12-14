Frontier Airlines adding 4 new nonstop routes from Pittsburgh

Frontier Airlines is ramping up service at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The low-cost carrier now plans on tripling the number of destinations.

Right now, Frontier Airlines flies to Orlando and Denver from Pittsburgh International Airport. But it is expanding service to four new nonstop routes: Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Raleigh-Durham and Philadelphia.

Service begins in May 2024 with fares as low as $19 one way.

“What’s happening here in Pittsburgh is really special. And I’ll start by thanking Frontier. And the decision that they made to link these additional four cities, especially important Philadelphia,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation Michael Carroll.

The announcement was made during a news conference Thursday morning with city, state and airline officials.

The direct flight from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia has been in high demand for years, and Frontiers Vice President Josh Flyr is hoping the twice-daily flight will have people traveling on planes rather than in cars.

“Existing fares are sky high and turnpike tolls alone can cost between $100 to $150 on a round-trip basis route. With Frontier Airlines fares starting at $19 to Philadelphia. We’re excited to get Western Pennsylvanians out of the car and back flying again,” Flyr said.

The expansion is being called a major win for Pittsburgh and the state that will have a positive impact on the economy.

“We’re thrilled to see a significant investment. Frontier has a lot of choices they can look at. Looking across the world and the Caribbean. It means a lot to us, Josh, that you picked Pittsburgh International Airport for the expansion,” said Bryan Dietz, senior vice president of the Allegheny County Airport Authority.

The introductory fares must be purchased by Dec. 19.

