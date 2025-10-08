Frost possible tonight and Thursday night; dry most of the weekend

The cool, crisp fall air has arrived!

Temperatures will turn chilly tonight. Lows will drop to the low 40s and upper 30s overnight. A Frost Advisory has been issued for portions of our area tonight. Make sure to bring in or cover sensitive outdoor plants before bed tonight, as frost conditions could be possible and damage vegetation.

Make sure to find a warm coat for the morning, as it’s going to feel cold as you step out the door early Thursday. Sunshine will help warm temperatures up to the low 60s. Another chilly night is expected with lows in the 30s Friday morning. It’ll be bright and sunny Friday and still feeling comfortable. Highs will rise to the mid to upper 60s.

There will be sun and clouds this weekend, and pleasant weather with highs in the upper 60s, near 70 degrees.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest alerts and updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group