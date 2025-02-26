Fugitive with active robbery warrant found in attic of McKees Rocks house

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A fugitive who was wanted on robbery charges was found in an attic of a McKees Rocks house.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said Jamar Everett, 20, has been a fugitive for the past month.

In the past, Everett pleaded guilty to two firearm violations. Files were charged against him this year when a woman claimed he robbed her at gunpoint on Broadway Avenue in December 2024.

According to a criminal complaint, Everett and another man stole $5,000 from the woman along with her purse, wallet, driver’s license and iPad.

He was also wanted for disorderly conduct out of West Mifflin.

Detectives learned Everett was at a house on Gray Street in McKees Rocks. He was removed from an attic crawl space and taken into custody there just before noon on Wednesday. Police said he covered himself with insulation.

Everett is now being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

