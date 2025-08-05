Full closure of part of Parkway East planned over weekend for sign demolition

PITTSBURGH — Part of the Parkway East will fully close over the weekend for demolition work.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the Parkway East will close in both directions between the Squirrel Hill Tunnel and the Edgewood/Swissvale interchange (Exit 77) from around 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.

PennDOT says the around-the-clock weekend closure is so crews can demolish and replace an overhead sign structure, which is part of a $95 million Commercial Street Bridge replacement project.

While this part of the Parkway East is closed, drivers must take the detours listed below. Police will be on site to assist drivers near major intersections along the detours.

Westbound I-376

From westbound I-376, take the Wilkinsburg (Exit 78B) interchange

Continue onto Route 8 (Ardmore Boulevard)

Bear left to continue on Route 8 (Penn Avenue)

Turn left onto Fifth Avenue

Bear left onto the ramp toward westbound I-376 to the Boulevard of the Allies

From the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) take the ramp to West 376 toward Downtown

End detour

Eastbound I-376

From eastbound I-376, take the Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A) exit

Continue straight onto Forbes Avenue

Turn left onto Bellefield Avenue

Turn right onto Fifth Avenue

Turn right onto Penn Avenue

Bear right onto Route 8 (Ardmore Boulevard)

Take the ramp to I-376/Pittsburgh/Monroeville

Stay right onto the ramp to eastbound I-376

End detour

PennDOT says the Squirrel Hill/Homestead (Exit 74) interchange will remain open, and drivers on westbound Parkway East can use the Edgewood/Swissvale interchange; however, traffic will be reduced to one lane.

In an effort to prevent delays on the detour routes, PennDOT is encouraging drivers to take alternate routes, like Route 837 and Route 28.

