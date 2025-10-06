Full Harvest Supermoon 2025: Will you be able to see it in the Pittsburgh region?

PITTSBURGH — If you’re lucky, you could catch a glimpse of the full Harvest Supermoon Monday night.

Clouds will roll in ahead of our next system. Areas west of Pittsburgh might have some high to mid-level clouds by late evenings. Those of you east of Pittsburgh will have a better chance of staying clear.

The full Harvest Moon is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox and should appear 14 percent larger than normal in the night sky. It will also be about 30 percent brighter, making for a spectacular nighttime view.

This is the first “Supermoon” in 2025. The Beaver Moon in November and Cold Moon in December will also be Supermoons.

