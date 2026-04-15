Storms knock down trees, power lines in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Hundreds of people in the Beaver County area have been in the dark since about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Neighbors said the storm damage happened quickly.

Crews worked to cut a massive tree that fell onto power lines on Main Street in Aliquippa. It fell near the Junior and Senior High School.

Police closed Main Street between Carroll Street and Franklin Avenue.

There were also several reports of downed trees along Kennedy Boulevard, Morado Road and Kennedy Hill.

There were power outages in neighborhoods and along Burton Road.

Channel 11 talked to one person who heard it all.

“It was raining, and the wind was blowing really hard and there was a lot of hail that was coming down and a little bit after that, we heard a loud sound that sounded like the transformer had blown,” Kevin Hurt said.

After that, he went outside and noticed the tree had fallen on power lines, he says.

Duquesne Light Company said they are hoping to have power restored by midnight.

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