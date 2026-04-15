Man taken to hospital after shooting in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Clairton.

The Allegheny County Police Department said officers were called to reports of shots fired on the 800 block of Vankirk Street at 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Shell casings were found in the street, but a victim was not.

A man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder arrived at a hospital a short time later. He is in stable condition.

Police said their initial investigaiton leads them to believe that the shooting was the result of an argument that escalated.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police Tip Line by calling 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Tips can be left anonymously.

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