Future of Beaver County racetrack uncertain as owners announce they’re stepping away

BIG BEAVER, Pa. — The future of Pittsburgh International Race Complex remains uncertain after the owners announced they are stepping away from the business.

The racetrack made the announcement on Facebook, confirming there will not be a 2026 season. The owners did not share a reason for the decision or details about the future of the property.

Local businesses said the racetrack has been an economic driver for the area, bringing in visitors and revenue during racing season. Many hope the property continues to operate as a racetrack.

“It really, really sparks our weekend business in the warmer months and even in the fall, so we’re going to miss them for sure,” said Rachel McGreal, owner of Al’s Corner gas station.

“This is a small area. It definitely helps the economy — it brings a lot of revenue in,” said neighbor Donald Pieri.

Pitt Race International will be open through November to close out this year’s season.

