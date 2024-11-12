Gas prices falling in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices are dropping in western Pennsylvania.
According to AAA, gas prices are 5 cents lower than they were last week. The average price is $3.416.
This is a nearly 30-cent drop from where they were a year ago. Last year’s average during the week of Nov. 13 was $3.708.
Here’s a look at prices in different areas:
- $3.353 Beaver
- $3.357 Butler
- $3.439 Greensburg
- $3.432 Indiana
- $3.467 Jeannette
- $3.487 Kittanning
- $3.421 Latrobe
- $3.408 Mercer
- $3.212 New Castle
- $3.271 New Kensington
- $3.542 Oil City
- $3.420 Pittsburgh
- $3.129 Sharon
- $3.402 Uniontown
- $3.152 Washington
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group