Gas prices falling in western Pennsylvania

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices are dropping in western Pennsylvania.

According to AAA, gas prices are 5 cents lower than they were last week. The average price is $3.416.

This is a nearly 30-cent drop from where they were a year ago. Last year’s average during the week of Nov. 13 was $3.708.

Here’s a look at prices in different areas:

  • $3.353 Beaver
  • $3.357 Butler
  • $3.439 Greensburg
  • $3.432 Indiana
  • $3.467 Jeannette
  • $3.487 Kittanning
  • $3.421 Latrobe
  • $3.408 Mercer
  • $3.212 New Castle
  • $3.271 New Kensington
  • $3.542 Oil City
  • $3.420 Pittsburgh
  • $3.129 Sharon
  • $3.402 Uniontown
  • $3.152 Washington

