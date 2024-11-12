Gas prices falling in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices are dropping in western Pennsylvania.

According to AAA, gas prices are 5 cents lower than they were last week. The average price is $3.416.

This is a nearly 30-cent drop from where they were a year ago. Last year’s average during the week of Nov. 13 was $3.708.

Here’s a look at prices in different areas:

$3.353 Beaver

$3.357 Butler

$3.439 Greensburg

$3.432 Indiana

$3.467 Jeannette

$3.487 Kittanning

$3.421 Latrobe

$3.408 Mercer

$3.212 New Castle

$3.271 New Kensington

$3.542 Oil City

$3.420 Pittsburgh

$3.129 Sharon

$3.402 Uniontown

$3.152 Washington

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group