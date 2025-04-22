Get paid to be an extra in the movie ‘Hershey’ being filmed in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Mosser Casting is looking for extras in the Pittsburgh area to be a part of the upcoming movie “Hershey.”

The movie about chocolate pioneer Milton Hershey is set for production beginning in May.

Casting is looking for backgrounds of all ages to portray an array of characters from the late 1800s to the early 1900s.

Filming will take place between May 12 and June 27. There will be no filming on Saturdays or Sundays.

Exras will make $225 for a 12-hour day, and all hours after that will be overtime.

The casting company added that those wanting to be extras should have good flexibility during the filming dates and have transportation, since some locations are outside of Pittsburgh. There will also be a mandatory costume fitting and hair and makeup consultation before your shoot date.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

