Giant Eagle to close North Versailles store at end of May

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Giant Eagle will close one of its Allegheny County stores at the end of May.

The grocery store chain confirmed to Channel 11 that the North Versailles location will close on May 31.

Giant Eagle says the closure was a “difficult, but necessary” decision.

When the store closes, Giant Eagle suggests customers visit locations in Braddock Hills, McKeesport, Monroeville or White Oak. Pharmacy customers should be able to seamlessly transfer their prescriptions to another store.

All team members will be offered employment at nearby Giant Eagle locations.

