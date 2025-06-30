Giant Eagle completes sale of GetGo

Giant Eagle announced Monday that it has completed the sale of its GetGo business.

Approximately 270 GetGo and WetGo locations were sold to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

The two companies have agreed to keep and partner together on the myPerks loyalty program across Giant Eagle and GetGo locations, while exploring opportunities to expand the program to unlock even more value and discounts for our customers.

Customers enrolled in the myPerks Pay Direct and AdvantagePAY programs will also continue to receive instant fuel discounts at GetGo.

“The transaction will also allow Giant Eagle to focus on growing its core supermarket and pharmacy businesses to better serve customers across more than 200 locations,” a release from Giant Eagle said.

To celebrate the completion of the sale, GetGo will offer customers a free self-serve beverage and award three times the perks on every gallon of fuel purchased with a myPerks loyalty card at all GetGo locations on Saturday, July 19 and Sunday, July 20.

