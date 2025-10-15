Giant Eagle is giving away free turkeys for Thanksgiving again this year; here’s how to earn one

Giant Eagle is offering customers the chance to earn a free turkey for Thanksgiving by spending $350 at their stores between Oct. 16 and Nov. 6.

Customers must use the same Giant Eagle Loyalty Card for all qualifying purchases, and progress towards earning a free turkey can be tracked on receipts and the Giant Eagle app.

Once customers reach the $350 spending threshold, they can redeem their free Giant Eagle frozen turkey in the next transaction from Oct. 16 through Nov. 30. This initiative is part of Giant Eagle’s effort to make Thanksgiving more affordable for its customers.

In addition to earning a free turkey, customers have the option to donate the value of their turkey to local food banks. Giant Eagle will match these donations up to $100,000, providing additional support to the community during the holiday season.

