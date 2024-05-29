Giant Eagle lowering prices on more than 1K items as part of summer promotion

Giant Eagle is kicking off summer with the launch of a new “Deals for Days” seasonal pricing promotion.

Prices will be lowered on more than 1,000 popular products from May 30 through July 31.

Shoppers will save an average of 19% on the promotional items.

Products included on the list include summer staples for travel and picnics and popular fruits and vegetables.

Deals for Days will also be offered during future seasons, including back to school, fall football, Halloween and the November and December holidays.

