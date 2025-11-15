Giant Eagle opens another standalone pharmacy in the Pittsburgh area

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — Giant Eagle opened up its latest standalone pharmacy this week.

The pharmacy moved into the former Rite Aid along Beaver Street in Sewickley.

The new location has most of what you’d expect from a modern pharmacy chain, including a small selection of groceries and fresh produce.

This is Giant Eagle’s second standalone pharmacy in the Pittsburgh area. The first one opened along Virginia Avenue in Mount Washington two weeks ago.

