From Mt. Washington Rite Aid to Giant Eagle Pharmacy: Look inside

Among the next acts for former Rite Aid locations across western Pennsylvania, the region’s largest supermarket chain is about to roll out its second local version of a new concept.

Giant Eagle’s standalone pharmacy in Mount Washington debuted two weeks ago, its first inside the city of Pittsburgh. Another such store is set to open its doors in Sewickley on Nov. 13.

Giant Eagle is known for locating pharmacies within its supermarkets, now the pharmacy takes star billing. The Mount Washington site is a pharmacy with boutique supermarket features such as fresh produce and an array of baked goods. With 17 marked aisles, it is more typical of family-oriented grocery shopping than grabbing a quick bite at a convenience store. Giant Eagle completed the sale of its 270 GetGo stores in late June to Montreal-based Alimentation Couche-Tard.

