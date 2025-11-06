Giant Eagle opens new Market District in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle has opened its newest Market District location in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood.

The Penn Avenue Market District marks Giant Eagle’s seventh specialty grocery location in the Pittsburgh area.

The store aims to redefine the grocery experience with a compact footprint designed to deliver an elevated, food-first environment blending convenience with culinary inspiration.

It features a Millie’s Ice Cream Scoop Shop and a wide array of fresh and prepared foods.

“In our new Penn Avenue Market District, we’re committed to setting a new standard for fresh, local and artisanal offerings while continuing to provide the essentials our guests rely on every day,” said Ruth McLennan, vice president of Market District and Fresh Merchandising at Giant Eagle.

The store, located at 6310 Penn Ave., will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the in-store Giant Eagle Pharmacy operating Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grand opening festivities began at 7 a.m. on Nov. 6, with the first 100 customers receiving a branded bag filled with popular Market District items and exclusive offers.

Activities include product sampling, face painting and a performance by the Westinghouse High School band.

A ceremonial ribbon-cutting took place 10 a.m., attended by local community dignitaries and Giant Eagle and Market District team members.

Celebrations will continue throughout the weekend with in-store product sampling and celebrity appearances, including Michael McKenry, Charlie Batch and Tyler Kennedy on Saturday.

