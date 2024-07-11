‘Glow in the Park’ event to benefit Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy

Tickets for its first Glow in the Park event are now on sale, Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy announced.

Glow in the Park will be an evening under the stars, celebrating and supporting Pittsburgh’s parks. The event, for those 21 and over, will be held Sept. 19 at Schenley Plaza.

General admission tickets are $125, with a discounted rate of $99 for students, nonprofits and public-sector employees.

Co-chairs Ali Gumberg and Olivia Cochran released a statement, saying “We are honored to co-chair the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy’s inaugural Glow in the Park event. This event shines a light on the Conservancy’s mission to restore and maintain our city’s beloved green spaces while inspiring the next generation of park supporters. By coming together as a community, we hope to highlight the importance of preserving our parks for everyone now and in the future.”

The Parks Conservancy will treat guests to a variety of glowing entertainment, including beats from DJ Digital Dave, illuminated cocktails and mocktails and gourmet bites from The Porch.

Schenley Plaza, once a gravel parking lot, was transformed into a green oasis by the Parks Conservancy in 2005. The transformation turned a desolate parking lot into a lush public space that now features landscaping, seating areas and the iconic PNC Carousel.

All proceeds from Glow in the Park will directly benefit the nonprofit, supporting initiatives, including ecological restoration, environmental education programs and community outreach efforts.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit pittsburghparks.org/glow.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group