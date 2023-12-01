GOALIE GOAL! Watch Tristan Jarry score first in Penguins history

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry scored the first goalie goal in Penguins history Thursday night when he snapped a 180-foot shot on the empty Tampa Bay Lightning net.

For the first time in Pittsburgh Penguins history, we have a GOALIE GOAL! pic.twitter.com/fXvx99fvRh — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 1, 2023

The Penguins won 4-2.

In 2018, Jarry was the first goalie to score a goal for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, too. With 1:08 remaining in the game, the Penguins having rallied from a 2-0 deficit to lead 3-2, Jarry dropped to one knee and snapped the 180 shot that hit the empty net dead center.

