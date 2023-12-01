Local

GOALIE GOAL! Watch Tristan Jarry score first in Penguins history

By Dan Kingerski, Pittsburgh Hockey Now

Penguins Lightning Hockey Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) celebrates with defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning during an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara/AP)

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry scored the first goalie goal in Penguins history Thursday night when he snapped a 180-foot shot on the empty Tampa Bay Lightning net.

The Penguins won 4-2.

In 2018, Jarry was the first goalie to score a goal for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, too. With 1:08 remaining in the game, the Penguins having rallied from a 2-0 deficit to lead 3-2, Jarry dropped to one knee and snapped the 180 shot that hit the empty net dead center.

