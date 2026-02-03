Godsmack announces show in Pittsburgh area

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Godsmack is coming to the Pittsburgh area this summer.

The band will play at the Pavilion at Star Lake on June 23 as part of the Rise of Rock World Tour.

They will be joined by Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy.

Presale starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Regular ticket sales start the next day at the same time.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group