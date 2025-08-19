Good Karma Brands partners with SportsNet Pittsburgh, New England Sports Network for digital content

Good Karma Brands has announced a new partnership with New England Sports Network and SportsNet Pittsburgh to expand its digital sports content offerings.

The partnership allows Good Karma Brands to handle the digital advertising sales for NESN and SNP, focusing on live game broadcasts of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

“We’re thrilled to partner with New England Sports Network and SportsNet Pittsburgh,” said Chris Young, senior vice president at Good Karma Brands. “This partnership with

Good Karma Brands reflects NESN’s commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional value to our advertisers," said Matt Barsomian, VP of Digital Advertising Sales at NESN and SNP.

Good Karma Brands will serve as a strategic partner for the sale of NESN and SNP’s digital advertising inventory. Advertisers looking to access NESN and SNP’s premium live game streaming inventory must do so through Good Karma Brands or Playfly, NESN and SNP’s existing sales partner. By centralizing the digital sales process with GKB and Playfly, NESN aims to maximize the value of its digital inventory while simplifying access for advertisers looking to engage with highly targeted, in-market audiences.

All premium inventory will be exclusively available through Good Karma Brands and Playfly, and will no longer be offered on the open market. Good Karma Brands is a media and marketing company with expertise in leveraging the power of national and local sports, and local news to build brands and connect with fans through audio, video, digital, and events.

