Goodlander Cocktail Brewery to close East End taproom after nearly five years

PITTSBURGH — Goodlander Cocktail Brewery announced it will close its taproom’s doors in June.

The business first opened at 6614 Hamilton Avenue in 2021 and offered a variety of craft cocktails and spirits. After nearly five years in the East End, Goodlander announced on social media that the taproom’s last day will be Saturday, June 6.

“Our goal from day one was to create drinks to delight and satisfy, to leave as light an environmental footprint as possible and to welcome everyone through our doors,” the business posted to social media. “We are filled with gratitude towards our customers, our excellent local vendors and our wholesale partners all around the ‘Burgh. Thank you for supporting our operation all this time.”

The announcement also states that “this is not goodbye, it’s a see you later” and that it “will share our next steps once we close this version of Goodlander and begin the next one.” When reached, a representative for Goodlander declined further comment but reiterated that the business would evolve into a new iteration after the taproom closed.

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