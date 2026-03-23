Graffiti removal to begin Monday across Allegheny County; several major roads impacted

Graffiti removal work begins Monday in Allegheny County, resulting in daily lane restrictions on several major roadways. Crews will implement single-lane closures that are expected to last through late April.

The restrictions will occur daily from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to facilitate the cleaning process. These maintenance efforts, which are weather permitting, will impact various state routes and interstates within the City of Pittsburgh and surrounding municipalities.

The following roadways will be impacted:

Route 19 (West End Circle) in the City of Pittsburgh

Route 28 between I-279 in the City of Pittsburgh and the 40 th Street Bridge in Millvale Borough

Street Bridge in Millvale Borough Route 65 between the West End Bridge and the McKees Rocks Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh

I-279 (Parkway North) between the Fort Duquesne Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh and the Perryville Avenue (Exit 5) interchange in Ross Township

I-376 (Parkway East) between the Fort Pitt Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh and the Wilkinsburg (Exit 78A/B) interchange in Wilkinsburg Borough

Route 380 (Bigelow Boulevard) in the City of Pittsburgh

Route 2128 (10th Street Bypass) in the City of Pittsburgh

PennDOT officials advised motorists to stay alert and drive cautiously when approaching these work zones. The department emphasized that safety is a shared responsibility for all drivers during the maintenance period.

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