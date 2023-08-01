Grandmother of woman shot, badly hurt outside Collier Township Texas Roadhouse speaks out

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The grandmother of the woman who was shot outside of a Texas Roadhouse in Collier Township is speaking out.

>>> Woman shot outside Texas Roadhouse in Collier Township, another woman in custody

“Who goes into a restaurant with a gun in their purse?” the woman’s grandmother asked.

Her granddaughter was shot in the leg, in the middle of the busy parking lot on Friday.

“I wasn’t able to talk to her because she had a breathing tube in, and was highly sedated,” the grandmother said.

Police have charged August Poole with the shooting. According to investigators, they say the two women got into an argument about Poole and her friends recording the victim’s group of friends on their cell phones.

That’s when investigators say Poole reached into her purse, pulled out a gun, and shot the victim.

“The bullet hit an artery. She had four surgeries, and she’s going to have to walk with a walker for six months,” she added.

According to initial details, police said that the victim pulled mace out of her first. But, the victim’s grandmother said that wasn’t the case, and she didn’t even have her purse with her.

“We all prayed, and we thank God that God was with her and that her boyfriend wears smart enough to take his T-shirt, and wrap it around the wound, and held pressure until the police got there,” the grandma added.

Poole is facing aggravated assault charges, but the victim’s grandmother thinks she should be charged with more.

“There needs to be more charges, attempted homicide and endangering the welfare of other people. You’re talking about a parking lot that would be full of people going into different places,” she said.

The grandmother said there were two young children with groups of women who were arguing with each other. Luckily, they weren’t hurt.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group