Woman shot outside Texas Roadhouse in Collier Township, another woman in custody

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was shot outside of a Texas Roadhouse in Collier Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the restaurant on Washington Pike at 3:50 p.m. on Friday.

Officials say the woman was shot by another woman who has been taken into custody.

BREAKING: woman shoots another woman in the parking lot of Texas Road House in Collier. Victim will be ok @WPXI pic.twitter.com/na7c7D962O — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) July 28, 2023

Restaurant employees say the business was not impacted and confirmed that the incident happened in the parking lot, not inside the building.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Her status is unknown at this time.

