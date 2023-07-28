Local

Woman shot outside Texas Roadhouse in Collier Township, another woman in custody

By WPXI.com News Staff

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was shot outside of a Texas Roadhouse in Collier Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the restaurant on Washington Pike at 3:50 p.m. on Friday.

Officials say the woman was shot by another woman who has been taken into custody.

Restaurant employees say the business was not impacted and confirmed that the incident happened in the parking lot, not inside the building.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Her status is unknown at this time.

