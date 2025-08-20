The Grant Bar and Lounge listed for sale for $1.5M

MILLVALE, Pa. — The Grant Bar and Lounge in Millvale has been listed for sale with an asking price of $1.5 million. A representative for the business has confirmed the listing is accurate and that operations will remain as usual for the time being.

The 114 Grant Avenue space first opened as the Bennett Hotel in the 1880s. The building was then purchased by the Ruzomberka family in 1926 and renamed to The Grant Bar and Lounge in 1933. Over 90 years later, the 138 seat restaurant and bar has been listed for sale. Included in the listing are all of the cooking equipment and the property’s liquor license. The property also includes two upstairs levels that the listing notes could serve as a rental property or Airbnb.

“After nearly 100 years of serving great food and spirits to the Millvale community and North Hills, the Grant Bar and Lounge building is for sale,” the listing reads. “This property has seen many transformations and some additions to make it what it is today. Not many restaurants can claim the longevity of this amazing property.”

