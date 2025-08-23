Great American Banana Split celebration kicks off in Latrobe

LATROBE, Pa. — The Great American Banana Split Celebration is taking place in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 23-24, honoring the iconic dessert invented by David Strickler in 1904.

The Banana Split, a staple of American dessert culture, was first created by David Strickler, a 23-year-old soda jerk at a drugstore in Latrobe. Strickler’s innovative combination of a banana, three scoops of ice cream, sweet syrups, nuts, whipped cream, and a cherry quickly became popular, especially among students at nearby St. Vincent College.

Strickler’s creation, affectionately known as ‘Dr. Dave’s’ by the college students, gained national recognition within a few years. The dessert’s popularity spread as students shared the treat with their hometown soda jerks.

Strickler eventually purchased the pharmacy where he invented the Banana Split and added an optical business upstairs. He remained a prominent figure in the Latrobe community until his death in 1971 at the age of 90.

In 2004, the 100th anniversary of the Banana Split was celebrated with the ‘From Pitt Came the Split’ event, organized by ‘Ice-Cream Joe’ Greubel and the University of Pittsburgh.

Since 2013, the Great American Banana Split Celebration has been a fixture in Latrobe, marked by the unveiling of a historical marker at the site of the former Tassel’s Pharmacy, where Strickler first crafted the dessert.

