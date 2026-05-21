NASCAR champion Kyle Busch dead at 41

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch has died.

Busch’s family announced his death on social media on Thursday.

“We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation,” the statement said in part.

Busch was recently hospitalized with a severe illness and was receiving treatment.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Kyle Busch hospitalized with ‘severe illness,’ will miss Coca-Cola 600

The racer is survived by his parents, his brother Kurt, his wife, Samantha, his 11-year-old son, Brexton, and his four-year-old daughter, Lennix.

Busch joined NASCAR as a teenager, as the brother of Hall of Famer Kurt Busch.

In his 22 full-time seasons with NASCAR, he won two Cup Series Titles, one in 2015 and one in 2019. His record stands at 102 victories.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group