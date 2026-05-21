Child crashes vehicle into local fire department, witnesses say

MUNHALL, Pa. — Witnesses say a child was behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into a local fire station.

The crash happened near West Field, behind the Munhall police and fire departments, while a youth baseball game was underway.

Parents and children were gathered along the sidewalk and on the bleachers when the vehicle came speeding around a sharp curve and slammed into the Munhall Central Fire and Rescue building.

Firefighters were inside preparing for a training session when they heard the crash.

“We were all sitting up here getting ready for training night, and the car ended up striking the back end of our building right there,” said Battalion Chief Dylan Pisarcik.

The crash damaged a water spout outside the building and popped one of the vehicle’s tires. Fluid from the car could still be seen on the ground on Thursday.

Firefighters say what happened next shocked everyone even more. Witnesses told Channel 11 that an elementary school-aged child — believed to be around 9 years old climbed out of the driver’s seat and took off running.

“There were pedestrians and some other kids were trying to help corral him,” Pisarick said. “He ran all the way down the road. People pretty much tried to grab him.”

The child was able to get away.

Firefighters say they are grateful no one standing nearby was hurt, especially with so many children gathered for the game.

“It could have been a lot worse,” Pisarick said. “There was a lot of kids down here for the youth baseball game. Everyone was safe. Better outcome that it hit the building.”

Channel 11 has reached out to Munhall’s police chief to see if officers were able to track the child down. We have not heard back so far.

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