Great American Banana Split Celebration returns to Latrobe

Latrobe, birthplace of the banana split, hosts the the Great American Banana Split Celebration now through Sunday.

The event kicked off Friday morning and includes live entertainment, family events and food. It concludes Sunday afternoon.

The Great American Banana Split Festival has been a staple in Latrobe since 2013, when the Pennsylvania Historical Society unveiled a marker at the former site of Tassel’s Pharmacy where the banana split was invented.

