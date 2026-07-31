Great Lakes Experience Bar coming to Pittsburgh International Airport

Cleveland’s Great Lakes Brewing Co. announced plans to open a bar at Pittsburgh International this year.

The Great Lakes Experience Bar will be the first branded airport hospitality destination in Pennsylvania.

The location will bring the brewery’s beers and a brew-pub inspired menu to travelers.

“Earlier this year through our collaboration with Pittsburgh-based Sarris Candies, a beloved institution, we released a Limited-Edition Chocolate Ale,” said Vicki Campana, director of marketing for Great Lakes Brewing Co. “We brought together two family-owned regional brands rooted in craftsmanship, tradition, and innovation and that reflects our long-term vision for growth in PA. We are dedicated to creating authentic experiences that celebrate the communities we serve. As we open our new Great Lakes Experience bar at PIT Airport, we are proud to deepen our connection to the region and continue building relationships that support our consumers and brand.”

Construction on the new location is scheduled to begin in August, with an anticipated opening in late fall.

More details will be announced at a later time.

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