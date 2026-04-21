Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank hosting job, resource fair

DUQUESNE, Pa. — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is working to help people in the area find employment.

A job and resource fair will be held at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank Market, located at 1 N Linden Ave in Duquesne, on Wednesday. It will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visitors can attend the event for free and park on-site.

Organizers hope the event can help address the root cause of food insecurity to help prevent it in the future.

“Finding employment, and employment that pays a living wage, is one of the most cited reasons people in our area struggle with their grocery bill,” the food bank stressed in a press release.

The fair will feature a diverse group of companies that will work to help people find jobs. They will also offer resources for healthcare, utility, and financial assistance.

Fair attendees can visit The Market after their visit to pick up food.

Anyone who needs help getting to the event and anyone who has questions is encouraged to call 412-745-6581.

Click here for more information about the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group