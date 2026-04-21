Troopers asking for help identifying suspect in Aliquippa apartment assault

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Troopers are asking for help identifying a man accused of stabbing a woman during an attempted theft inside a Beaver County apartment.

According to PSP Tips, the assault took place on April 3 in an apartment on the 400 block of Franklin Avenue in Aliquippa.

Investigators allege the suspect entered a woman’s residence and tried to steal her purse. In a physical altercation that followed, the woman was stabbed multiple times in the hand.

Surveillance video shows the man entering the woman’s apartment minutes before the assault.

The victim reportedly told police the suspect is a white man in his 50s who may have a first name of Matt.

Anyone with information on who this man is or about the vehicle he drives is asked to contact the PSP Beaver Station at 724-773-7400 or PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477. Tips can also be made anonymously online.

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