Green Bay ‘passes the baton’ to Pittsburgh after 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY — Pittsburgh is one step closer to holding the 2026 NFL Draft.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> VisitPittsburgh expects 500-700,000 people for 2026 NFL Draft

A formal handoff commemorating the “passing of the baton” was held after the final pick of the 2025 NFL Draft was made.

Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy, Vice President of Marketing and Fan Engagement for the Green Bay Packers Gabrielle Dow, President and CEO of Discover Green Bay Brad Toll and former Green Bay Packer LeRoy Butler handed the baton off.

Director of Business Development & Strategy for the Pittsburgh Steelers Dan Rooney, Executive Vice President for Strategy for the Pittsburgh Steelers David Morehouse, President & CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH Jerad Bachar and former Pittsburgh Steeler Lynn Swann accepted it.

The draft will be held in Pittsburgh on April 23-25 in 2026.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group