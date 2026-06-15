Greene County water system in compliance for first time in more than 12 years

Pennsylvania American Water says its Dilliner system in Greene County is back in compliance for the first time in more than 12 years.

The water company said Monday that the system has satisfied all requirements of a Consent Order and Agreement issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

An emergency order for the Dilliner system was issued in November 2023, followed by a Commonwealth Court order in February 2024 that appointed Pennsylvania American Water as receiver to stabilize operations and restore service.

The company then took ownership of the system in April 2025 and has since invested approximately $6 million to address long-standing issues and improve customer service.

“We’re proud of the progress we’ve made to address long-standing issues and remain committed to delivering safe, reliable water every day,” said Justin Ladner, president of Pennsylvania American Water.

Brandy Braun, director of water quality and environmental compliance at Pennsylvania American Water, explained that many of the items in the Consent Order and Agreement pertained to legacy water treatment and administrative gaps that had not kept pace with evolving regulations.

Under the oversight of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, the company’s team swiftly resolved treatment and reporting issues after the receivership began. This ensured water safety and upgraded the water treatment plant to current standards.

The efforts have resulted in the system consistently meeting or surpassing state and federal drinking water standards. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has confirmed that all corrective actions required under the Consent Order and Agreement are complete and that no penalties remain outstanding.

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