Pittsburgh man sentenced for selling fentanyl to confidential informant in West Virginia

A Pittsburgh man will spend over three years in prison for selling fentanyl.

Queshawn Keand Williams, 21, was sentenced in a West Virginia federal courtroom to 41 months in prison.

The Department of Justice says Williams sold p-Fluorofentanyl and fentanyl to a confidential informant on multiple occasions as part of a drug trafficking operation in Clarksburg, W.Va. He reportedly distributed more than 13 grams of fentanyl and more than four grams of p-Flouorofentanyl.

Four other people have pleaded guilty in this drug trafficking operation and are currently awaiting sentencing, the Department of Justice says.

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