Greensburg Annual Turkey Trot Race returns for the 34th year

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The Greensburg Turkey Trot, one of Westmoreland County’s largest Thanksgiving Day running events, returns for its 34th year on Nov. 27.

The 5K run/walk begins at 9a.m. at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Downtown Greensburg, continuing a tradition that started as a lunchtime ritual among local running enthusiasts.

“Thirty-four consecutive years for any event is quite an accomplishment, but for a community racing event to endure that long is incredible,” said Mark Sorice, race committee chairman and one of the event’s founders.

The race supports local non-profits through the Westmoreland Community Sharing organization, which was created by the original running group to develop the event.

The Turkey Trot has evolved into a USATF-certified course, recognized for national records and accommodates both serious and casual runners.

Awards will be presented to the top three overall male and female runners and walkers, as well as the top three Clydesdale runners, who weigh over 200 pounds.

Teams can also participate, with family, high school, and corporate groups eligible to compete for the Bupp Family Cup, High School Cup and Corporate Cup trophies.

