Greensburg businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday Bingo, incentivizes shoppers to shop local

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Mary Wilmas is ready for a busy Thanksgiving weekend.

“Oh absolutely. Absolutely,” she told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek on Black Friday. “It’s a lot. Busy, and at the end of the day I’m tired, but it’s a good tired. It’s okay, it’s good!”

Wilmas has owned Penelope’s in Greensburg for the last 10 years and has worked here even longer. She said she always looks forward to Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

“It’s a nice kind of a friendly feeling that people come in and want to support our stores,” she said.

The city of Greensburg and the Greensburg Community Development Corporation are again working to make sure the local small businesses get some much-needed attention to kick off the holiday shopping season — and incentivize shoppers to come inside.

“It’s a nice thing for all of us to work on together,” said Alec Italiano with the Greensburg Community Development Corporation.

This year, 25 businesses in Greensburg are participating in a small business bingo.

Here’s how it works.

You stop in at one of the stores and find the elf. Then, you get a bingo card, and the store will sign off on their square.

Once you get a common “bingo,” you can turn that card in, and be entered for a chance to win a $10 gift card from each store.

The hope is to get potential new customers into new local stores they’ve never been to before.

“What’s that store, I’m not sure. OK, well here’s a reason to come in, check it out, and see what they have to offer,” Italiano explained.

The stores will also be giving a quarter to pay for parking during a return trip.

“Just enjoy yourself,” Wilmas said. “Get into the Christmas spirit, or the Holiday spirit, and have a good time!”

For a full list of participating businesses, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group