Greensburg Community Development Corporation hoping to continue supporting businesses ahead of vote

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Zack Dreskler has owned DV8 Espresso Bar and Gallery in Greensburg for the last three years.

“The downtown Greensburg area, recently, the last couple years, has really come alive,” he said. “So the more the city can do to improve some of these storefronts and buildings that are really falling into disrepair would be fantastic.”

It’s something the Greensburg Community Development Corporation is hoping it can continue doing for the next 10 years.

“When people come to Greensburg, they want to see a vibrant community, and we want to continue to support entrepreneurs, business owners who want to stay in Greensburg, property owners who want to keep their property in good shape and attract more people here,” said Nancy Ligus, Executive Director of the Greensburg Community Development Corporation.

Since 2015, the GCDC has offered a tax incentive program for some developers to create new or expand and improve current businesses in the city.

A portion of the taxes that are collected goes to the GCDC.

So far, three properties have been a part of the program — which created more than $150,000 for revitalization work at nine buildings — including work at the Troutman building.

They’ve also done work on places like the Westmoreland Bar Association, Cuties Coffee, and RSVP.

“So we’ve been able to give out grants over these last 10 years since the LERTA program began from that money that’s come through us and the G-fund,” Ligus said.

But, without renewing the program, it would end this year.

The city of Greensburg, Greensburg Salem School District, and county commissioners all have to vote and approve a 10-year extension.

The school district plans to vote next week.

“Our plan after that is to really make this very publicly known that this is in place in the city of Greensburg and attract developers and investors to take advantage of that,” Ligus said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group