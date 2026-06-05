Greensburg woman charged after child ingested half of a marijuana gummy, police say

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A Greensburg woman was arrested after police said a young child in her care ingested half of a marijuana gummy.

In January, police responded to a home on Southwest Avenue for a 4-year-old boy who was unresponsive, but breathing, due to an overdose.

Officers on scene learned that Sarah Murray, 32, ate half of a marijuana gummy and left the other half on a nightstand in a bedroom. Police said the young boy then wandered upstairs and is believed to have eaten the other half of the gummy because it went missing after he was in the bedroom.

Greensburg Police said the recommended dosage of the marijuana gummies was 1/16 per gummy.

Shortly after ingesting the gummy, police said the child began to go in and out of consciousness, but never stopped breathing. On the way to Children’s Hospital, the ambulance had to divert to Forbes Hospital after the boy began to show seizure-like symptoms.

Once the child was stabilized, he was taken to Children’s Hospital where he remained for several days.

The marijuana gummies were sent to a state police crime lab to be tested. According to the DA’s office, it was determined that the gummies contained Delta 9 and Delta 8, a Schedule I controlled substance.

Murray is charged with endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

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