Grist House announces opening of new location inside former Pittsburgh-area missile command center

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Grist House Craft Brewery is set to open its new location, Grist House Command, which is built inside a former Cold War missile command center.

The new facility in Collier Township will feature expansive, dog-friendly decks with scenic views, a full kitchen serving a menu inspired by family recipes and a 30-barrel brew system for on-site brewing.

(Grist House)

The new location’s 30-barrel brew system will allow Grist House to expand its tap list and experiment with new beer styles, enhancing its reputation for craft beer innovation.

“This project has been years in the making,” said Brian Eaton, co-owner of Grist House Craft Brewery. “We wanted to create something that not only celebrates our love of craft beer, but also honors the incredible history of this site.”

“This space is a piece of Pittsburgh history,” said Kyle Mientkiewicz of Grist House Craft Brewery. “We’re proud to honor its past while creating a place where friends, families and our community can gather over great beer and food.”

The building, built in 1957, became an operational missile command center with Missile Master capabilities in 1960,

Grist House Command will officially open to the public at 11 a.m. on Sept. 6, with the grand opening event running until 10 p.m. The brewery will also be open on Sunday, Sept. 7, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group