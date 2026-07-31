Grow Pittsburgh holds program to help teens learn about value of growing, eating healthy food

PITTSBURGH — High school students are learning all about agriculture this summer at PNC Park.

For two months, Grow Pittsburgh and Edgar Snyder brought in high school students from Braddock, Wilkinsburg and Homewood to learn how to grow their own food.

Students help maintain the gardens at PNC Park and learn about different job opportunities.

At the end of the day, students have a home-cooked meal with their fresh produce at the Pirates clubhouse.

“They get to work on active running farms and greenhouses. And just learn more about their community, what their career paths is and learn life through the lens of urban farming,” said Grow Pittsburgh Executive Director Denele Hughson.

Officials say it’s a way to help expose students to new opportunities and trades.

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