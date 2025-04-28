Guyaux family gift boosts AHN’s neuroscience, cardiology and orthopaedic programs

PITTSBURGH — Retired PNC Financial Services Group Inc. President Joseph Guyaux and his wife Kathleen have given $3 million to Allegheny Health Network to support the hospital system’s neuroscience, cardiology and orthopaedic institutes.

Guyaux, in addition to his 44-year career at PNC (NYSE: PNC), has been the chair of AHN parent Highmark Health since 2015 and sits on the board of both Highmark Inc. and AHN. The couple are well-known philanthropists in southwestern Pennsylvania.

The $3 million gift will include $1 million each for the AHN Neuroscience Institute, the AHN Cardiovascular Institute and the AHN Orthopaedic Institute. One creates the Joseph and Kathleen Guyaux Innovation Program in Cardiology, another the Joseph and Kathleen Guyaux Epilepsy Center. The third will supplement the established endowed fund called the Banman-Lupke Patrick J. DeMeo Chair of Orthopaedic Surgery.

