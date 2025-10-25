Halloween festivities can be dangerous for pets. Here are ways you can keep them safe

PITTSBURGH — Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh (HARP) is urging pet owners to take precautions to keep their pets safe during Halloween.

Halloween festivities can pose hidden dangers for pets, including toxic candy and stressful costumes. HARP advises pet owners to plan ahead to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday for their furry friends.

“Costumes, candy and scares can be lots of fun for humans, but not every pet enjoys the spooky surprises,” said Dan Cody, Executive Director of Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh.

Chocolate, especially dark or baking varieties, can be toxic to dogs and cats, and sugar-free candies made with xylitol are dangerous as well. Even candy wrappers can cause choking or intestinal blockages if swallowed.

If you suspect your pet has eaten something harmful, HARP urges contacting your veterinarian or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at 888-426-4435. The service is available 24/7, though a consultation fee may apply.

For costumes, HARP says they should not restrict movement, vision, or breathing, and should be free of small or dangling pieces that could be chewed off. If your pet shows signs of stress or discomfort, remove the costume and consider a festive collar or bandana instead.

Pets can easily knock over lit pumpkins, creating a fire hazard. HARP suggests opting for battery-operated candles to safely enjoy your jack-o’-lanterns. While pumpkins and decorative corn are generally nontoxic, they can still cause stomach upset if eaten.

Frequent visitors and open doors can make Halloween stressful and provide easy escape routes for pets. To keep pets safe, HARP suggests they stay in a quiet, secure area away from the activity. As an extra precaution, ensure they are wearing ID tags and that their microchip information is current, in the event they do escape.

For especially anxious pets, consider talking to your veterinarian about calming techniques or medications to ease Halloween stress.

