Hampton Township School District parents ask for safety improvements

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Parents in the Hampton Township School District are raising safety concerns.

Parents are asking the school board to hire an armed officer designated for each school building.

Hampton currently has one resource officer who travels between five school buildings.

“Looking at the latest safe schools data, our peers have already responded,” parent Amy Demmler said during a school board work session on Monday. “Us? One officer, five buildings. That’s not excellence, that’s a gap.”

Parents are also asking the district to add metal detectors to each of its buildings.

School board members declined to comment after the meeting.

