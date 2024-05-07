Harmony neighbors concerned after back-to-back storms that caused major flooding

HARMONY, Pa. — Last month, the Harmony community was hit with back-to-back storms which flooded businesses, roads and homes.

“It just keeps happening over and over,” said Gina Mackin, a local therapist. “I think it’s going to be difficult because the whole entire landscape is like a bathtub. It’s like we are stuck in a bathtub.”

Mackin said she is sick and tired of dealing with stormwater problems.

“It just seems like a no-win solution because this has been going on forever,” said Mackin.

She’s a therapist and the last two times it flooded, she had to evacuate her business during her counseling session.

“So it’s really hard to do the work when you’re worried about flooding,” said Mackin.

On Tuesday night, many residents plan to go to the Harmony Council meeting at 7 p.m. to share their concerns and suggest solutions.

Ty Warman works at Wunderbar. She said when it floods, the business is shut down for days. She also lives along the creek so sometimes her home is impacted.

“There was about three feet of water in our basement. Our backyard was a swamp basically,” said Ty Warman, a Wunderbar employee.

She thinks more can be done like improving drainage and shutting down roads sooner when there’s heavy rain.

“The roads don’t get closed as soon as they need to be. It’s almost dangerous to drive and get people out evacuations need to start sooner, and precautions need to be taken sooner,” said Warman.

The Harmony Council president said they have some stormwater projects in the works right now. They will also have a public hearing next month on the joint stormwater authority Harmony is trying to form with Evans City, Jackson Township and Zelienople. All four communities want to work together to implement projects to minimize flooding.

