HARP provides tips to help keep your pets safe this Fourth of July

PITTSBURGH — As the Fourth of July approaches, the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh (HARP) is urging pet owners to take precautions to keep their pets safe during the holiday celebrations.

Fireworks, unfamiliar visitors and hot weather can create a stressful environment for pets, making it crucial for pet owners to plan ahead to ensure their animals’ safety and comfort, according to Amy Kalinauskas, HARP’s Senior Director of Medical Services.

HARP recommends several strategies to help keep pets calm and secure during the Fourth of July festivities. Pet owners are advised to give their pets extra exercise earlier in the day, such as a long walk or a play session, to help them rest more easily during the evening’s noise.

Ensuring pets have proper identification is also crucial, as fireworks can cause even calm pets to panic and run. Pet owners should make sure their pets are wearing collars with up-to-date ID tags and consider microchipping for added protection.

Creating a safe retreat within the home can provide pets with a sense of security. This can include a quiet, cozy area with their favorite bed, toys and treats. For crate-trained pets, a covered crate can serve as a comforting den-like space.

For pets with a history of noise sensitivity, consulting a veterinarian in advance is recommended. Options such as calming wraps, pheromone diffusers or prescribed medications may help, but pet owners should never give pets human medications without veterinary guidance.

For those looking to involve pets in the celebrations, HARP suggests hosting low-key, pet-focused parties earlier in the day before the fireworks begin. Pet-safe decorations, treats and play areas can make the event enjoyable for pets.

By taking these precautions, pet owners can ensure a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July for their furry companions, allowing every family member to partake in the holiday festivities.

