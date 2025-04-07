Harsh weather can lead to unexpected home repairs. Here’s the little issues you should look for now

When Deanna Guarnaccio was ready to buy a home, she didn’t go far, purchasing her grandfather’s 60-year-old, two-story home in Pittsburgh’s Westwood area.

“My grandparents built the house, so I grew up coming to this house my whole entire life every Sunday at least for Sunday dinner,” Guarnaccio said.

Like many of the homes in her neighborhood, the structure has good bones, but time and Pittsburgh’s weather can take a toll.

So, when she first noticed peeling paint on the ceiling in her bedroom, Deanna knew that water was leaking somewhere in her attic, and she’d be shelling out money for a fix.

“It’s never a great feeling whenever you discover that you need to make an investment such as that,” she said.

Deanna’s not alone. A recent survey conducted by Today’s Homeowner shows that most homeowners, 82%, say at least one area of their home needs maintenance, and 60% say they are putting off repairs because of the cost.

Paula Pasquinelli runs Tru Blue Home Service Ally of North Pittsburgh. She says that right now is the best time for homeowners to do a 10-minute post-winter damage check.

“Looking outside, are there any shingles that fell off? Are there any damaged shingles?” asked Pasquinelli.

Also, during spring, your gutters will get a workout — so make sure they’re clear. Look closely for damage, she said. Pay attention to cracks, nicks, or anything that would cause them to not operate well.

Check exterior doors to make sure they close and seal properly, and do the same for your windows. Pasquinelli says keeping water out will prevent major problems down the road.

“The faster you identify it, you have someone take a look and you have the repair done, the less damage and the less costly the repair is going be,” Pasquinelli said.

Here’s one example: replacing a few missing shingles could cost you between $150 and $300, according to Angi.com. Gutter repairs could run between $200 and $500. Both protect your roof, but months or years of neglect could mean a big repair. In Pittsburgh, replacing the most common type of roof costs between $6,000 and $10,000.

Guarnaccio bit the bullet and called in the professionals. Ultimately, Pasquinelli found an attic fan wasn’t working and was creating condensation and leaks.

“I think if I would have waited longer, it would have been more boards that needed replaced and the water spot on the ceiling probably would have continued to grow. It could have created a lot more problems,” Guarnaccio said.

Pasquinelli also recommends that homeowners check to make sure water is diverted away from your home’s foundation. Pittsburgh’s landscape, with all of its hills, can make homes prone to water leaking into basements and lower levels. That gives mold a chance to develop.

